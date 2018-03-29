Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Yext (NYSE:YEXT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Yext earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.2502507870517 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Yext has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $322,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 683,281 shares of company stock valued at $8,168,743.

Yext Company Profile

Yext Inc is a knowledge engine provider. Yext puts business on the map. The Yext Knowledge Engine enables companies to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services in the PowerListings Network, including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

