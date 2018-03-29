Atrion (ATRI) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.02

Media stories about Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Atrion earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.6650308403332 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Atrion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) opened at $633.85 on Thursday. Atrion has a 52-week low of $459.50 and a 52-week high of $694.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,157.06, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $34.02 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Atrion’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation (Atrion) is engaged in developing and manufacturing products, primarily for medical applications. The Company’s medical products range from fluid delivery devices to ophthalmic and cardiovascular products. Its fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety.

