Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Attunity (ATTU) Share Price

Media headlines about Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Attunity earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.7452445305012 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 31,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,749. Attunity has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.31, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Attunity had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Attunity will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATTU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Attunity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair started coverage on Attunity in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Attunity in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Attunity Company Profile

Attunity Ltd (Attunity) is a provider of Big Data management software solutions that enable access, management, sharing and distribution of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations and the cloud. The Company’s software solutions include data replication and distribution (Attunity Replicate, change data capture (CDC) and Attunity Gold Client Solutions), test data management (Attunity Gold Client Solutions), data connectivity (Attunity Connect), enterprise file replication (AttunityRepliWeb), managed-file-transfer (Attunity MFT), data warehouse automation (Attunity Compose), data usage analytics (Attunity Visibility) and cloud data delivery (AttunityCloudBeam).

