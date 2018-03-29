Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Bridgepoint Education (BPI) Stock Price

News headlines about Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bridgepoint Education earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2551202947498 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,004. Bridgepoint Education has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.77, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.10.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Bridgepoint Education had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Bridgepoint Education will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgepoint Education Company Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc (Bridgepoint) is a provider of postsecondary education services. The Company’s academic institutions include Ashford University and University of the Rockies. Bridgepoint’s institutions conduct ongoing faculty and student assessment processes, and provide a range of student services.

