Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Buckeye Partners (BPL) Share Price

News articles about Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Buckeye Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.8344529439045 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Buckeye Partners stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.97. 1,051,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,206. Buckeye Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,651.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Buckeye Partners had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $946.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Buckeye Partners’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Buckeye Partners will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.2625 per share. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Buckeye Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on BPL. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Sunday. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

In other Buckeye Partners news, Director Mark C. Mckinley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Sauger sold 11,013 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $483,690.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

