Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Eagle Point Credit (ECC) Stock Price

Press coverage about Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Point Credit earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.8218352118416 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $335.75, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.21. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.29%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.73%.

Several research firms have commented on ECC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Point Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation. The Company primarily invests in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) that are collateralized by a portfolio consisting primarily of the below investment grade United States senior secured loans.

