Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect FTD Companies (FTD) Share Price

News articles about FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FTD Companies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.5592202730239 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of FTD Companies (NASDAQ FTD) traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.64. 312,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,823. FTD Companies has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $104.40, a PE ratio of -0.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of FTD Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About FTD Companies

FTD Companies, Inc (FTD) is a floral and gifting company. The Company operates through four segments: Consumer, Florist, International and Provide Commerce. Through its Consumer segment, FTD is a direct marketer of floral and gift products for consumers, primarily in the United States and Canada. Through its Florist segment, the Company is a provider of products and services to its floral network members, which include traditional retail florists and other non-florist retail locations, primarily in the United States and Canada.

