Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ion Geophysical (IO) Share Price

Headlines about Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ion Geophysical earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.9302571604823 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IO shares. ValuEngine raised Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Ion Geophysical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of Ion Geophysical (IO) opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Ion Geophysical has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.55, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.82.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.43. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $57.90 million during the quarter.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation is a technology-focused company. It provides geophysical technology, services and solutions to the global oil and gas industry. Its offerings are designed to enable oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies to obtain images of the Earth’s subsurface. It offers services and products through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services.

