Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect L3 Technologies (LLL) Stock Price

Press coverage about L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. L3 Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the aerospace company an impact score of 44.9578379008513 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LLL traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,810. L3 Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $159.43 and a fifty-two week high of $218.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,998.36, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that L3 Technologies will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

LLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

In other L3 Technologies news, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.72, for a total transaction of $8,445,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.40, for a total transaction of $320,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,013 shares of company stock worth $107,077,132 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-l3-technologies-lll-stock-price.html.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.