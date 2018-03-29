Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Perry Ellis International (PERY) Stock Price

Media coverage about Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Perry Ellis International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 46.8336899528048 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

PERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) opened at $26.23 on Thursday. Perry Ellis International has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.32, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Perry Ellis International had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Perry Ellis International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Perry Ellis International will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products and accessories. The company operates through Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing segments. It offers men's wear, such as career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, activewear, and accessories; and women's wear, including dresses, sportswear, swimwear, activewear, and accessories.

