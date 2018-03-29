Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect YuMe (YUME) Stock Price

Headlines about YuMe (NYSE:YUME) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. YuMe earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.6778274474409 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of YuMe (NYSE YUME) remained flat at $$3.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,848. YuMe has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $129.30, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About YuMe

YuMe, Inc (YuMe) is an independent provider of multi-screen video advertising technology, connecting brand advertisers, digital media property owners and consumers of video content across a range of Internet-connected devices. The Company operating segments include Domestic and International. The Company offers advertising customers end-to-end marketing solutions by combining data-driven technologies with deep insight into audience behavior.

