Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Centene (CNC) Share Price

News coverage about Centene (NYSE:CNC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Centene earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8202389556873 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Centene alerts:

Centene stock traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.87. 2,100,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,386. Centene has a 12 month low of $69.20 and a 12 month high of $112.42. The firm has a market cap of $17,727.07, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Centene from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.28.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $912,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $500,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,209. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Centene (CNC) Share Price” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-centene-cnc-share-price.html.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.