ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.13

News headlines about ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ePlus earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the software maker an impact score of 46.7229806203547 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

ePlus (NASDAQ PLUS) opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,068.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ePlus has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $97.75.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $342.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. equities research analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLUS. BidaskClub raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $241,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $37,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

