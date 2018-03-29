Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Veracyte (VCYT) Share Price

News stories about Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Veracyte earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.5926345452711 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.40 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

Shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 33,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,556. Veracyte has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $190.66, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 68.43%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

