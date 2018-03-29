South32 (S32) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

South32 (LON:S32) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, March 19th.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on S32. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.35) price target on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of South32 to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.90) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.24) price target on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.90) price target on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 190 ($2.63).

Get South32 alerts:

South32 stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.42) on Monday. South32 has a 12-month low of GBX 143.25 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 236 ($3.26).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/south32-s32-raised-to-neutral-at-credit-suisse-group-updated.html.

About South32

South32 Limited is a metals and mining company. The Company’s segments include Worsley Alumina, which includes an integrated bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Western Australia; South Africa Aluminium, which includes an aluminum smelter in Richards Bay; Brazil Alumina, which includes an alumina refinery in Brazil; Mozal Aluminium, including an aluminum smelter in Mozambique; South Africa Energy Coal, including open-cut and underground energy coal mines and processing operations in South Africa; Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, which includes underground metallurgical coal mines in New South Wales; Australia Manganese, which produces manganese ore in the Northern Territory and manganese alloys in Tasmania; South Africa Manganese, which produces manganese ore and alloy in South Africa; Cerro Matoso, including an integrated laterite ferronickel mining and smelting complex in Colombia, and Cannington, including silver, lead and zinc mine in Queensland.

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.