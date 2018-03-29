Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded by Buckingham Research to Buy

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Buckingham Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $106.00 price target on the airline’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 88.44% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUV. UBS dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.42 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.37.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $56.25 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $33,330.94, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas H. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $600,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,953.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Dr Cunningham purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.25 per share, with a total value of $196,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 108,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the airline’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company provides point-to-point service. The Company offers ancillary service offerings, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest’s respective policies.

