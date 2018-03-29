Southwest Gas (SWX) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group restated their hold rating on shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $69.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ Q1 2018 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

SWX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS restated a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,235.81, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $86.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $740.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.70 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $88,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,229 shares in the company, valued at $902,545.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,433,000 after buying an additional 454,848 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,632,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,169,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,730,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 136,574 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after buying an additional 126,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

