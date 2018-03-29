SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s 7th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.3% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $16,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 106,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,199 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period.

Separately, S&P Equity Research began coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 price target on the stock.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) opened at $260.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $269,290.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.49. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $232.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0968 per share. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.11%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

