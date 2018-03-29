SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA SPY) opened at $260.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $269,290.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.49. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $232.51 and a 1-year high of $286.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0968 per share. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.11%.

Separately, S&P Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 price objective for the company.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

