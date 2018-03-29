SPDR Wells Fargo Prfd Stk ETF (PSK) Position Increased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Prfd Stk ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.23% of SPDR Wells Fargo Prfd Stk ETF worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Prfd Stk ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Prfd Stk ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Prfd Stk ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,444,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Prfd Stk ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 49,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Prfd Stk ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Prfd Stk ETF (PSK) opened at $43.31 on Thursday. SPDR Wells Fargo Prfd Stk ETF has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $45.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Prfd Stk ETF in a report on Monday, January 15th.

SPDR Wells Fargo Prfd Stk ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

