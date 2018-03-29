Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00005652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and $36,351.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00195175 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00119598 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00132053 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00021743 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011586 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029382 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 20,785,264 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

