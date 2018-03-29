Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson Sells 4,350 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $71,122.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,605.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $15.98. 256,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,883. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,675.28, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 70.66% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPPI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $192,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

