Speedy Hire’s (SDY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a GBX 65 ($0.90) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 74 ($1.02) price target on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Speedy Hire has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 68 ($0.94).

Speedy Hire (LON SDY) opened at GBX 50 ($0.69) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.32 and a P/E ratio of 2,500.00. Speedy Hire has a 1 year low of GBX 48.17 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 63.20 ($0.87).

Speedy Hire Plc is a tools, equipment and plant hire services company. The Company’s segments include UK & Ireland Asset Services and International Asset Services. UK & Ireland Asset Services delivers asset management and focuses on relationship management. International Asset Services delivers overseas projects and facilities management contracts by providing a managed site support service.

