Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Holdings Cut by SPF Beheer BV

SPF Beheer BV decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,555 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up approximately 4.4% of SPF Beheer BV’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. SPF Beheer BV owned about 0.98% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $105,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $3,365,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $5,691,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 101,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Bank of America increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.58.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ ODFL) traded up $3.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.74. The company had a trading volume of 128,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,397. The firm has a market cap of $11,758.95, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $891.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.00 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company’s LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery and freight delivery services throughout North America.

