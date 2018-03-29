Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,980 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,223.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $3,009,259.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) opened at $108.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $371,235.00, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $81.64 and a twelve month high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Vetr cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.51 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

