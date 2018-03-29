Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Stake Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.32% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 110,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 41.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 23.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 159.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 153,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPWH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ SPWH) opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $160.52, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 71.55% and a net margin of 2.84%. analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

