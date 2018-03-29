SportyCo One Day Volume Reaches $1.69 Million (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, SportyCo has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One SportyCo token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001941 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, ChaoEX, HitBTC and OKEx. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002631 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00707305 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000635 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013405 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00147347 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00180212 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo was first traded on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,275,775 tokens. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SportyFi is a decentralized sports investment & funding ecosystem. It aims to introduce a brand new industry of sports crowd micro-financing, while providing athletes, clubs and sport organizations with macro-funding on their respective end. The SPF token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It will be the primary means of transactions on our platform. It will be used both for investing in athletes (and crowdsourcing donations) as well as other transactions on the platform—which includes paid advertising, paid reach and other premium services offered. The SPF token will be listed on several exchanges to integrate it into the wider crypto ecosystem. Token holders will be able to participate in DAO voting steering the SportyFi Professional Fund’s operation. “

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, OKEx, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

