Square (SQ) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Square (NYSE:SQ) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Square earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.112192336722 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Square alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Monday. Vetr raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.39 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Square from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.48.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.20. 18,350,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,970,984. Square has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $20,237.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 4.56.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.63 million. Square had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 1,451 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $58,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary B. Smith sold 21,383 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $1,158,317.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,814 shares in the company, valued at $25,449,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,321,457 shares of company stock worth $60,422,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Square (SQ) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/square-sq-given-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-08-updated.html.

About Square

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.