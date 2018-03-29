SRC Energy (SRCI) Given a $13.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRCI. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SRC Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of SRC Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRC Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SRC Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.58.

SRC Energy stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. 1,420,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,380. The stock has a market cap of $2,220.00, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.62. SRC Energy has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, formerly Synergy Resources Corporation, is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in and around the Denver-Julesburg Basin (D-J Basin) of Colorado. The D-J Basin generally extends from the Denver metropolitan area throughout northeast Colorado into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

