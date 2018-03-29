Cesar L. Alvarez Buys 700 Shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Stock

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Director Cesar L. Alvarez acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.55 per share, with a total value of $13,685.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,885. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $19.10. 57,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,912. St. Joe has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,264.20, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.96.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 60.38% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that St. Joe will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 37.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 212.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

