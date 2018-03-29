Stag Industrial Inc Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share (STAG)

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Stag Industrial in a research report issued on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.89 per share for the year.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $29.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

Stag Industrial stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $24.07. 251,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stag Industrial has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $2,286.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.42. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 33,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Stag Industrial news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $792,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David G. King sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $924,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,364 shares in the company, valued at $933,963.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,069 shares of company stock valued at $4,359,472. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/stag-industrial-inc-stag-forecasted-to-earn-fy2019-earnings-of-1-89-per-share-updated.html.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties across the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 314 buildings in 37 states with approximately 60.9 million rentable square feet, consisting of 243 warehouse/distribution buildings, 54 light manufacturing buildings, 16 flex/office buildings, and one building in redevelopment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stag Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.