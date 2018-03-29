Standex International (SXI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SXI. CL King began coverage on Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Standex International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Standex International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Shares of Standex International stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $95.00. 435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,225.86, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.55. Standex International has a 52 week low of $84.30 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $209.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.38 million. Standex International had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Standex International will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,854.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $495,132.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Standex International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,096,000 after buying an additional 35,728 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 418,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,261 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 330,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 4,322.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,334,000 after purchasing an additional 175,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases.

