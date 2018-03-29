Stanley Furniture (STLY) versus Kimball International (KBAL) Head-To-Head Review

Stanley Furniture (NASDAQ: STLY) and Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Stanley Furniture alerts:

Kimball International pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Stanley Furniture does not pay a dividend. Kimball International pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Stanley Furniture has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimball International has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stanley Furniture and Kimball International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stanley Furniture 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimball International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.1% of Stanley Furniture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Kimball International shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Stanley Furniture shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Kimball International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stanley Furniture and Kimball International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stanley Furniture -2.34% -10.31% -5.70% Kimball International 5.41% 22.51% 13.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stanley Furniture and Kimball International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stanley Furniture $44.57 million 0.19 -$5.25 million ($0.07) -8.00 Kimball International $669.93 million 0.96 $37.50 million $0.96 17.86

Kimball International has higher revenue and earnings than Stanley Furniture. Stanley Furniture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimball International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kimball International beats Stanley Furniture on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stanley Furniture

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world. The Company’s products are marketed under the Stanley Furniture brand, but also under sub-brands, including Coastal Living and Stone & Leigh. The Company’s products are marketed as wood residential home furnishings and include a range of offerings for the home, including dining, bedroom, living room, home office, home entertainment, accent items, and nursery and youth furniture. The Company provides products in a range of wood species and finishes. The Company’s product is sourced from independently owned factories in Southeast Asia, primarily in Vietnam.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc. creates design driven furnishings. The Company sells a portfolio of furniture products and services under three brands, which include Kimball Office, National Office Furniture, and Kimball Hospitality. The Company’s portfolio offers solutions for the workplace, learning, healing, and hospitality environments. The Company, through its brands, offers various products, which include modern and classic desks, credenzas, seating, tables, collaborative workstations, panel systems, filing and storage units, accessories/accents, headboards, desks, tables, dressers, entertainment centers, chests, wall panels, upholstered seating, task seating, cabinets, and vanities with a mix of wood, metal, stone, laminate, finish, and fabric options. The Company also offers several products designed specifically for the healthcare market, such as patient room and lounge seating and casegoods.

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.