State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $184.06 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,577,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,743 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of Altria Group worth $184,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other Altria Group news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $995,720.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,631.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.45 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray increased their target price on Altria Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO) traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,142,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $115,395.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/state-of-wisconsin-investment-board-has-184-06-million-holdings-in-altria-group-inc-mo-updated.html.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.