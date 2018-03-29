Statoil ASA (STO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Statoil ASA earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.1749739989975 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

NYSE:STO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,550. The firm has a market cap of $78,393.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.98. Statoil ASA has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.11 billion during the quarter. Statoil ASA had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.86%. equities research analysts predict that Statoil ASA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Statoil ASA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Statoil ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Statoil ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray set a $24.00 price target on shares of Statoil ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS lowered shares of Statoil ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Statoil ASA Company Profile

Statoil ASA (Statoil) is an energy company. The Company is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Company’s segments include Development and Production Norway (DPN), Development and Production International (DPI), Marketing, Midstream and Processing (MMP) and Other. DPN segment manages the Company’s upstream activities on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) and explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

