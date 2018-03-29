Dean D’angelo Buys 5,000 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,764.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.55. 36,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $187.36, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.53. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $14.67.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 57.04% and a return on equity of 8.67%. research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 36,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company originates and invests primarily in private middle-market companies through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation.

