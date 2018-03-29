Stephens Analysts Give Delta Air Lines (DAL) a $71.00 Price Target

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has been given a $71.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DAL. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $67.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.97 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.16.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines (DAL) traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,949,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $38,357.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.16. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,411,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 49,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $2,971,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,618,000 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chemical Bank lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 22,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,781,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 138,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/stephens-analysts-give-delta-air-lines-dal-a-71-00-price-target.html.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.