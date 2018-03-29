Sterling Bancorp (STL) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,955 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Sterling Bancorp worth $22,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $176,300,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,516,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,675 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 794,685.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,078,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,042 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $53,843,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth $44,127,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.50 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE STL) opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,170.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $26.50.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.08 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $5,044,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $12,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

