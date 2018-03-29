Sterling Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 395.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100,867 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $967,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,017. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $34,695.23, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,035.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $1,395,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the largest east of the Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing; Speedway; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company’s seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

