Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 3000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2,352.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,970 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 3000 Index worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Index during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 Index by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 Index by 1,788.5% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 51,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 Index by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 195,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 Index by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWV) traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $155.64. The company had a trading volume of 67,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,344. iShares Russell 3000 Index has a 1 year low of $137.79 and a 1 year high of $169.20. The firm has a market cap of $8,410.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94.

About iShares Russell 3000 Index

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

