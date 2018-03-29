Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $6.80 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,428 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,934,000 after buying an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,760,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,195,000 after buying an additional 232,309 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 78,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 13,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.32.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $60,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Phalen sold 15,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $399,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,543,456. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE BSX) traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.57. 5,357,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,131,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $37,163.84, a P/E ratio of 392.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $29.93.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

