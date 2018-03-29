Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sterling Construction’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Sterling Construction posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Construction will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sterling Construction.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.53 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on STRL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Construction has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $328.40, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

In related news, COO Con L. Wadsworth acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 68,670 shares in the company, valued at $853,568.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc is a heavy civil construction company engaged in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California, Hawaii and other states. The Company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail.

