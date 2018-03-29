Hansteen (LON:HSTN) PT Raised to GBX 143 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hansteen (LON:HSTN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 141 ($1.95) to GBX 143 ($1.98) in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

HSTN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 134 ($1.85) target price on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.93) target price on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.91) target price on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 136 ($1.88) target price on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 138 ($1.91).

Shares of Hansteen stock opened at GBX 127.70 ($1.76) on Thursday. Hansteen has a one year low of GBX 115.90 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 147.90 ($2.04). The company has a market capitalization of $559.96 and a P/E ratio of 1,418.89.

Hansteen (LON:HSTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 4.20 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) by GBX (1.90) (($0.03)). Hansteen had a net margin of 46.18% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of GBX 5,900 million during the quarter.

About Hansteen

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal activities consist of property investment, development, management and associated business, focusing on industrial property investments in Continental Europe and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments are its geographical locations, which include Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

