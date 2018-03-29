QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised QAD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

QAD stock opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. QAD has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QAD

QAD Inc (QAD) is a provider of vertically oriented enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies across the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology and industrial products industries. QAD Enterprise Applications enables measurement and control of business processes and supports operational requirements, including financials, manufacturing, demand and supply chain planning, customer management, business intelligence and business process management.

