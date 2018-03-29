Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PTGX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) opened at $8.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $184.66, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.62. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $23.97.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,500 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $74,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder X L.P. Canaan sold 13,155 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $271,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,355 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,080,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,408.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 416,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 399,764 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/stifel-nicolaus-lowers-protagonist-therapeutics-ptgx-to-hold.html.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a peptide technology platform focused on discovering and developing new chemical entities (NECs) to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s product pipeline includes PTG-100, PTG-200 and PTG-300. Its primary focus is on developing oral peptide drugs that target biological pathways also targeted by marketed injectable antibody drugs.

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.