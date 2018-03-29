Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “$28.00” Price Target for Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been assigned a $28.00 price objective by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 54.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CDEV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.39.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. 1,151,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,119. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,833.27, a PE ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel sold 21,505,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $419,355,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,781 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.

