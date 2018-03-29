Marka Hansen Sells 14,350 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $289,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marka Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, Marka Hansen sold 14,700 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $309,288.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Marka Hansen sold 14,700 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $314,727.00.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ SFIX) traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 478,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,149. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $30.07.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. Piper Jaffray set a $29.00 price target on Stitch Fix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $2,342,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $3,874,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $1,899,000. Finally, potrero capital research llc bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $1,808,000. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personalized styling service company. The Company offers apparel, shoes and accessories across categories, brands, product types and price points. The Company serves its clients in the following categories: Women’s, Petite, Maternity, Men’s and Plus. The Company also offers a wide variety of product types, including denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry and handbags.

