Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Changyou.Com (CYOU)

Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 981 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 955% compared to the typical volume of 93 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 164.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYOU. ValuEngine upgraded Changyou.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Changyou.Com in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Changyou.Com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Changyou.Com (CYOU) opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,478.74, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. Changyou.Com has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.17). Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Changyou.Com will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Changyou.com Limited is an online game developer and operator. The Company is engaged in the development, operation and licensing of online games for personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include Online Game segment, which consists primarily of PC games and mobile games; the Platform Channel segment, which consists primarily of online advertising services offered on the 17173.com Website, Internet value-added services (IVAS) offered on the Dolphin Browser and RaidCall and online card and board games offered by MoboTap, and the Cinema Advertising segment, which consists primarily of the acquisition, from operators of movie theaters, and the sale, to advertisers, of pre-film advertising slots, which are advertisements shown before the screening of a movie in a cinema theater.

