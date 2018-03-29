Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Silver Spring Networks Inc (SSNI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spring Networks Inc (NYSE:SSNI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,723 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Silver Spring Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silver Spring Networks by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,038,000 after buying an additional 78,738 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Silver Spring Networks by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,640,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,884,000 after buying an additional 1,565,606 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spring Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,789,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Silver Spring Networks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,491,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after buying an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Silver Spring Networks by 569.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,181,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after buying an additional 1,004,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spring Networks Inc (NYSE:SSNI) opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $880.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.60. Silver Spring Networks Inc has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $16.26.

Several analysts recently commented on SSNI shares. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on Silver Spring Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silver Spring Networks in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silver Spring Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silver Spring Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

About Silver Spring Networks

Silver Spring Networks, Inc is engaged in creating, building and deploying large-scale networks and solutions enabling the Internet of things (IoT) for critical infrastructure. The Company provides a networking platform and solutions that enable utilities to transform the power grid infrastructure into the smart grid.

