Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,585 AAON, Inc. (AAON)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,585 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AAON by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 31,904 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ AAON) opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,992.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $40.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $104.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.34%. analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st.

In other news, VP Sam Neale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $191,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps and coils.

